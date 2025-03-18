US spy drone retreats after Iranian fighter jet confrontation

A U.S. MQ-4C reconnaissance drone quickly withdrew from its position near Iranian airspace after encountering Iranian F-14 fighter jets and surveillance drones, Nournews reported.

Iranian military officials have warned that any unauthorized entry into the country’s airspace will face a decisive response.

The media outlet quoted the Iranian Army Air Force as saying that a US MQ-4C reconnaissance drone retreated immediately after facing Iranian F-14 fighter jets and surveillance drones near the country's airspace.

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared to defend against any aggression and will launch a devastating attack on enemy interests in the Middle East if necessary, it added, citing the Army Air Force statement.

"Iran will shoot down any enemy aircraft—manned or unmanned—that violates its airspace. We warn the enemy against any provocative actions," it further added, citing a statement from the IRGC Aerospace Force.

MP/