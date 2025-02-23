Path of Resistance will continue, FM says in Beirut airport

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beirut early on Sunday morning to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"Today, on behalf of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the people of Iran, I will participate in the funeral of two of the heroes of the Islamic resistance," Araghchi said upon his arrival.

These two leaders made many sacrifices to elevate the Resistance, fight against the occupation, and drive the Zionists out of the occupied lands, Araghchi said.

"Today, it will be shown to the world that the Resistance is alive, Hezbollah is alive and loyal to its cause," Araghchi added.

Beirut is witnessing an unprecedented international gathering, as world figures, resistance leaders, and supporters honor the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his comrade.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of Hezbollah, was martyred in a massive Israeli air attack on Beirut on September 27, 2024.

MNA/