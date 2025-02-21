Multiple bus explosions rock Tel Aviv(+VIDEO)

Israeli police said that explosions rocked several buses in Bat Yam on Thursday evening.

At least, three empty buses burned after explosive devices planted on them went off. The explosive devices reportedly weighed five kilograms each.

Two more unexploded devices were discovered on other buses, with Israeli media claiming that they were set to detonate the following morning.

Another suspected explosive device was found at Tel Aviv light rail station.

The regime has ordered the suspension of bus and train traffic, calling on all bus drivers to stop driving throughout the occupied territories and undergo a comprehensive check.

"Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," the police said in a statement.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," it added.

Israeli officials said there are suspicions that the bus explosion attacks are linked to Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli media reports said that the explosive devices that exploded on the buses weighed 5 kilograms each, and one of them had the words "Revenge for Tulkarem camp" written on it.

The second explosion occurred in a parking lot 400 meters from the first site while the third explosion occurred 4 kilometers away from the previous two sites.

The explosive devices found south of “Tel Aviv” were planned to explode simultaneously tomorrow morning, according to Israeli media.

Israeli media reports said all five explosive devices were intended to detonate simultaneously. Only three of them exploded.

Channel 12 reported that the blasts were meant to be a “strategic terrorist attack.”

The Times of Israel quoted Tel Aviv District police chief Haim Sargarof as saying that the devices were identical, had timers and appeared to be makeshift.

The Public Transit Authority was instructed to stop and check all buses, trains and light rail trains.

