  1. Politics
Feb 18, 2025, 7:34 AM

Elon Musk deprives Moldova of grant of $22 million

Elon Musk deprives Moldova of grant of $22 million

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Moldova lost $22 million in financial support after the Department of Efficiency of the US Government (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of a fund.

Moldova lost $ 22 million in financial support after the Department of Efficiency of the US Government (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of the fund for the "Consortium for Elections and Strengthening the Political Process," which included the Republic of Moldova.

The money was allocated to support an "inclusive and democratic political process" in the country, according to EADaily.

Earlier, the new US administration banned funding and almost completely stopped the activities of the Agency for International Development (USAID).

MP/

News ID 228500

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News