EU ‘gravely’ concerned about Israeli offensive in north West

The European Union has expressed its "grave concern" about the repercussions of an Israeli offensive in the occupied West Bank, which has targeted several northern cities and their refugee camps for more than a month now.

“The operation, ongoing for 40 days, has resulted in scores of casualties, the displacement of some 40,000 Palestinians from their homes, and the destruction of vital civilian infrastructure,” the Office of the EU Representative for the West Bank and the Gaza Strip said in a statement on Saturday.

The EU called on Israel to “comply with international law” by ensuring the protection of Palestinian civilians during military operations and allow the displaced to safely return to their homes.

Further in the statement, the bloc condemned Israel’s demolitions in the occupied West Bank and its policy of expanding settlements. It also expressed concern over the rising number of checkpoints and tighter movement restrictions that “worsen the economic and humanitarian situation” across the West Bank.

Israel has intensified its crackdown against Palestinians in the West Bank ever since it invaded the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. The regime also launched an offensive on January 21 this year, two days after a ceasefire took effect in Gaza.

That offensive, which has continued unabated so far, has targeted the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas, as well as their surrounding areas, leaving nearly 30 Palestinians dead, according to Palestinian media.

