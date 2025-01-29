  1. Politics
Tehran congratulates arrival of Chinese New Year

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman congratulated the people and government of China on the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

"Happy Chinese New Year! Happy Chinese New Year to the people and government of China. In the Year of the Snake - which symbolizes wisdom, abundance and strength - we wish the Chinese people peace, prosperity and happiness," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his X account.

"We are confident that the strong ties of friendship between the two nations will continue and strengthen the relations and cooperation between Iran and China in all fields that provide the mutual interests of the two nations," Baghaei added.

