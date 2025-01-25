Iran granted Gandhi Peace Prize for supporting Palestine

Diplomats and cultural figures from various countries attended this conference. Iran, along with South Africa, Iraq, and Qatar were introduced as countries worthy of receiving the award.

The ceremony examined the challenges in the region and the necessity of international cooperation to establish peace.

This award not only recognizes Iran's efforts for peace and security in West Asia but also demonstrates global attention to humanitarian issues and human rights in the region.

This prize could help strengthen cultural and political relations between Iran and other countries.

The conference speakers stressed the need for serious action by international bodies to prevent genocide.

The organizers explored the rich history of cultural exchange between India and West Asia.

The importance of cultural and social cooperation for peace was also emphasized at the conference.

SD/IranPress