Ukraine war could have been averted if Trump was president

Speaking to a Russian TV channel, Putin echoed Trump’s assertion that the 2020 election was ‘’stolen’, and indicated this alleged outcome indirectly contributed to the crisis, as per CNN.

Putin stated that Moscow has always been ready for negotiations on the Ukraine conflict, restating his government’s willingness to find a solution. ‘’We have always mentioned, and I will highlight it again, that we are ready for negotiations on the Ukrainian issue, ‘’he stated, emphasizing his readiness to get involved in talks with Washington if prompted.

The Kremlin added that it is waiting for the ‘’signals’’ to commence the talks from the US. Meanwhile, Trump has maintained that the Ukraine war would not have occurred under his presidency. On Friday, Putin supported his statement, saying, ‘’If his victory had not been stolen in 2020 then maybe the Ukraine crisis would have not emerged in 2022.’’

Trump has often exhibited confidence in his ability to bring peace to Ukraine and has claimed that he can stop the war in ‘’one day’’. His proposed time for ending the war has ignited debate but his earlier proposal of allotting 100 days for a special envoy to sort out the conflict displays his emphasis on diplomacy. Recently, Trump has commented that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to make a deal and Putin may also be open to the same.

Trump, while talking to the reporters, stated, ‘’From what I hear, Putin is interested in meeting me. We’ll meet as soon as we can. We don’t meet every day, soldiers are getting killed on the battlefield.’’ Trump also reasserted the disastrous toll of the war during a virtual address at the World Economic Forum, describing it as the deadliest of the wars that have taken place since World War II, as millions of lives have been lost.

