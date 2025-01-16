Hazrat Zeynab (SA); Beacon of courage and voice of Karbala

Today coincides with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zeynab (SA), the beloved granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The occasion is marked with great reverence by Muslims around the world. Hazrat Zeynab, the daughter of Imam Ali (AS) and Lady Fatimah (SA), holds a revered place in Islamic history for her courage, wisdom, and devotion to truth and justice. Her life and contributions, particularly during and after the Battle of Karbala, exemplify unparalleled resilience and unwavering faith.

Hazrat Zeynab was born on the 5th of the month of Jamadi al-Awwal, in the year 6 AH in Medina. She was raised in a household illuminated by the teachings of the Holy Quran and the guidance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Her father, Imam Ali (AS), instilled in her a deep understanding of justice and leadership, while her mother, Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (SA), inspired her with compassion and piety.

From a young age, Hazrat Zeynab displayed exceptional intelligence and eloquence. She became known for her deep knowledge of Islamic teachings and her ability to articulate them with clarity.

Hazrat Zeynab played a critical role in the events of Karbala, one of the most defining moments in Islamic history. The battle took place on the 10th of Muharram, 61 AH (680 CE), when her brother, Imam Hussain (AS), and 72 of his loyal companions faced the oppressive army of Yazid ibn Muawiyah.

Though not directly involved in the fighting, Hazrat Zeynab’s role was pivotal behind the scenes. She provided moral and emotional support to her brother and his companions, cared for the children and women in the camp, and upheld the morale of the family despite the dire circumstances.

After the tragic martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and the men of his camp, Hazrat Zeynab assumed the role of a leader. She safeguarded the survivors, primarily women and children, and ensured that the message of Imam Hussain's sacrifice for justice and truth was conveyed.

On her martyrdom anniversary, Muslims worldwide gather to honor Hazrat Zeynab’s sacrifices and contributions. Through recitations of her life story, prayers, and reflections, they draw inspiration from her strength and commitment to the principles of justice, faith, and humanity.

Hazrat Zeynab’s life and role in Karbala exemplify the timeless struggle against oppression and the importance of standing firm in the face of adversity. Her legacy continues to inspire generations in their pursuit of truth and justice.

Reported by Mohaddeseh Pakravan