Iran Army building fences to secure eastern borders

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari toured the border regions on Wednesday and observed operations being carried out by the Army’s Ground Force, which includes the construction of fences and other security measures.

“The plan to block the border walls in the northeastern region of the country is being implemented in a smart manner by the engineering groups of the Ground Force,” he said.

He said that all engineering resources of the Army’s Ground Force would be made available towards the completion of the border project.

The project along the eastern borders of Iran spans 330 kilometers in Razavi Khorasan Province and is being executed by four engineering brigades.

It aims to enhance security along the 945-kilometer border with Afghanistan.

