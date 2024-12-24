  1. Politics
Biden inks $895 bln US defense budget for 2025

Biden inks $895 bln US defense budget for 2025

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – US President Joe Biden approved the country's defense budget for the fiscal year 2025 (started October 1) in the amount of $895 bln, according to a statement distributed by the White House press service.

"On Monday, December 23, 2024, the President signed into law: H.R. 5009, the ‘Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025,’ which authorizes fiscal year 2025 appropriations principally for Department of Defense programs and military construction, Department of Energy national security programs, Intelligence programs, and Department of State programs; specifies a military basic pay increase and other authorities relating to the US Armed Forces; and provides authorities related to and makes other modifications to national security, foreign affairs, and other programs," the statement said, TASS reported.

The US House of Representatives approved the project on December 11, and the Senate approved it on December 18.

In December 2023, Biden approved the country's defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year in the amount of $886.3 bln.

