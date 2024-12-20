Iran, Egypt presidents stress full restoration of ties

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held talks on the sidelines of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing 8.

In the meeting, the Iranian president thanked the excellent hosting and holding of the D-8 summit. He also attached great importance to the sharing of capabilities and facilities of Islamic countries within the framework of regional and international mechanisms, including the D8 organization and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The President continued by describing strengthening unity and integrity among Islamic countries as the most urgent need of the Islamic Ummah today, adding that, "All Islamic countries must make their utmost efforts to expand their interaction and relations and overcome their differences because these differences lay the ground for foreign interventions."

Pezeshkian also emphasized the need to strengthen economic cooperation and continue dialogue between the two countries.

The Egyptian President, for his part, said that the region has been exposed to fundamental threats due to the recent events in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and considered the recent aggressions by the Zionist regime in Syria to be unprecedented. "Egypt's stance on the developments in Syria is the formation of an inclusive government in that country," he stressed.

Furthermore in the meeting, the Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Egypt also reviewed the recent positive measures and steps in the relations between the two countries, and expressed hope that these measures will continue until the full restoration of relations between the two nations.

