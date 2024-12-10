Iran, Pakistan top diplomats discuss regional developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the latest developments in Syria in a telephone call on Monday night.

The two sides also discussed the cooperation between the two countries and ways to expand and strengthen it.

The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule over the Arab country after the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist group stormed and captured the capital Damascus.

