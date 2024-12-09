Israeli warplanes conduct strikes across Syria

Israel launched airstrikes on dozens of strategic sites across the country after the Israeli military occupied Syria's Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights.

Israeli fighter jets targeted military bases, air defense stations and intelligence headquarters as well as long- and short-range missile depots, weapons production centers and unconventional weapon stockpiles, Anadolu Agency reported.

In addition to ground operations such as the one involving Mount Hermon and the deployment of troops in the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, the Israeli military over the past few days also targeted locations in southern Syria, from Daraa to the capital Damascus and Masyaf in the north.

Before the attacks, the Israeli military issued a statement urging residents of areas near the Israeli border, including the towns and villages of Quneitra province, Al-Hamidiyah, west Samdaniyah, and Al-Qahtaniyah, to stay at home.

SD/