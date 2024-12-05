Russia in talks with Turkey, Iran for meeting on Syria

"We are negotiating with our Turkish and Iranian partners on the organization of a ministerial meeting this week," Lavrov said at a news conference in response to a question about whether an Astana format meeting could be held given the developments in Syria’s Aleppo.

On December 2, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced plans to revive the Astana Format and hold a ministerial meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran as soon as possible to talk about settling the situation in Syria. He also said that he had discussed this issue directly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Syria has been in conflict since 2011. The Astana talks, also known as the Astana format, were founded in 2017, with 21 meetings held to date. The Astana format includes Russia, Iran, and Turkey as guarantor countries in the process of resolving the Syrian crisis, alongside representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, the United Nations, and observer countries: Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq.

MNA