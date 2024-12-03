  1. Culture
Saudi Shias can visit Iran’s Mashhad with Iran Air flights

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Iran Air has restored its direct flights between the city of Mashhad and the Saudi Arabian city of Dammam after a nine-year hiatus and as part of efforts to facilitate visits by the Saudi Shia community to Iran's Mashhad.

The Spokesman of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Jaffar Yazarloo said on Monday that Iran Air will carry out flights from Mashhad to Dammam on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on December 3.

He said the flights will mostly accommodate passengers from Dammam seeking to visit Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city located in the country’s northeast which is home to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam.

Iran Air’s CEO also said on Monday that the resumption of flights between Mashhad and Dammam is in line with the policies of the governments of Iran and Saudi Arabia to expand their economic and cultural relations.

Shamseddin Farzadipour said that the restoration of flights had been realized despite growing international pressures on Iran’s national airline.  

