EU's Mora says held talks with senior Iranian diplomats

In a post on X social media platform, Mora said that he had a frank discussion with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi.

According to the senior EU official, the talks were focused on the military cooperation between Iran and Russia, human rights, and regional tensions.

Finding a political solution to the nuclear issue was among other topics discussed between them, he added.

