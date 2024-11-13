  1. Politics
Nov 13, 2024, 7:35 PM

Smotrich remarks clearly show Israeli stance on occupation

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has censured the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call to annex the occupied West Bank, saying that his remarks are another sign of the occupying regime's taste for occupation.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that Smotrich’s call was "Another clear sign of the racist nature is the expansionist nature and aggressive approach of the regime, whose formation and expansion was based on the usurpation of Palestinian land and the killing and forced displacement of Palestinians."

Referring to the colonialist policy of the Zionist regime for the past 76 years in continuous encroachment on the Palestinian land and the expansion of Zionist settlements, the spokesman considered this policy to be a part of the plan to commit genocide and annihilation in Palestine, which is being implemented in the most brutal way, especially over the past one year.

