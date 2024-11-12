Iran, Syria senior diplomats discuss regional stability

In the bilateral meeting, held within the framework of the 22nd International Meeting on the Astana Process in the Kazakh capital, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest situation in the region as well as Syria's political and field developments, especially in light of the Zionist regime's aggressive attacks and crimes in the region.

The senior advisor to the top Iranian diplomat reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its comprehensive support for Syria and the resistance against the Zionist regime's occupation and warmongering.

He said Iran’s principled stance is aimed at safeguarding regional peace and stability and supporting the national security of the countries in the region.

Highlighting Iran’s long-standing and stable relations with Syria, Khaji affirmed that both countries are determined to continue and expand their cooperation, particularly in confronting the Zionist regime’s crimes and preventing the spread of tensions across the region.

He also expressed support for the prospects of talks to normalize ties between Syria and Turkey, asserting it will have positive implications at the current critical juncture in the region.

Meanwhile, the head of the Syrian delegation called for regional cooperation to stop the war and crimes by the Zionist regime, achieve lasting stability and security in the region, and help the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

SD/MFA