Spain denies docking permission to Israel-bound US vessels

The Maersk Denver, which left New York on October 31, and the Maersk Seletar, which left on November 4, “will not stop in Spain", a spokesman for the Spanish foreign ministry told El Pais newspaper on Thursday.

This comes as Spanish lawmaker Enrique Santiago had asked the attorney general to adopt measures “in view of the arrival on the 9th and 14th of this month of two cargo ships from the United States bound for Israel that are going to transit through [the Port of] Algeciras."

He warned that their docking in Spain would constitute a violation of the country's penal code.

In May, Spain decided to ban ships carrying weapons for Israel from docking at its ports as the country doesn't "want to contribute to war."

Spain was among several countries, including Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia, that recognized Palestine as a state in late May.

Spain was also the first European state to back the case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Since Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the regime has killed at least 43,469 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 102,561 others.

