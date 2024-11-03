Pezeshkian asks Zionists to end their war on people of region

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian lashed out at the double-standard behavior of the United States and European countries towards the spread of crisis in the region and stated, "Today, all countries in the region have come to this conclusion that Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to establish peace and stability while the criminal Zionist regime is seeking to exacerbate crisis and war in the region."

Commemorating the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance (Aban 13), the president emphasized that Iran has never initiated a war and has never advised any country to go to war. It has always been the United States that has ignited war in various parts of the world, including in the West Asia region, and today, by supporting the criminal Zionist regime, it (United States) has fueled the flame of war in West Asian region, the Iranian president added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian pointed to the brutalities and atrocities of the criminal Zionist regime in order to foment war and bloodshed in the region and noted that the Zionist regime sought to ignite war by assassinating ex-Hamas Chief Martyr Ismail Haniyeh on the first day after he assumed presidential office and continued its atrocities and heinous crimes and also spread its aggression and criminality to Lebanon.

He further pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran will by no means leave the recent aggression by the criminal Zionist regime on its national sovereignty and territorial integrity unanswered, declaring that, "They know very well that if they make any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will receive a crushing response. However, if they reconsider their behavior, accept the ceasefire and stop killing and massacre of the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it may affect the type and severity our response."

MNA