In a post on his X account on Sunday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “We are so saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the railway station canopy collapse in Novi Sad, Serbia.”

He added, “We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with the government and people of Serbia”.

Fourteen people have been killed when a concrete roof above the entrance of a railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed.

