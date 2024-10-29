Israel withdraws all troops from Lebanon border towns

The Israeli occupation army withdrew its vehicles from the Lebanese areas it had entered as part of its ground offensive that began nearly a month ago.

The Hezbollah Al Manar TV cited UNews that the Israeli army had retreated from the towns of Houla, Markaba, Mays Al-Jabal, Blida, and Odaisseh.

UNews Press Agency quoted media reports as saying that the Israeli army redeployed its forces inside the Israeli settlements, 5 to 10 km away from the Lebanese border, on Monday, attributing the move to fears that the Resistance will target the Israeli forces with concentrated rocket barrages and combat drones, which will inflict heavy losses on them.

The Islamic Resistance drones conducted an aerial scan of the front edge areas in southern Lebanon, confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces behind the border. The aerial photos showed the Israeli army closing some of the gaps it had opened in order to infiltrate through them into Lebanese areas.

The Zionist occupation forces failed to impose its control on the Lebanese towns it had invaded because of Hezbollah attacks on its officers, soldiers, tanks and vehicles.

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room had issued a summary of the latest developments of the confrontation with the Zionist enemy, affirming that 90 Zionist soldiers have been killed and 750 others have been injured in the ground battle.

SD/