Hezbollah conducts 30 operations against Israel

Hezbollah said operations on Monday targeted settlements, military positions, aircraft, bases and soldier gatherings in the north of occupied Palestine and in southern Lebanon.

These operations were carried out using rockets, drones, mortars and artillery and targeted the positions of the Zionist regime soldiers in the contact lines and depth of the enemy, it said.

The media of the Zionist regime reported that more than 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the occupied territories the previous day.

The rockets led to widespread fires in some areas, including the Zionist settlement of Kiryat Shmona.

A major rocket attack also hit Western Galilee, according to local media.

Al Mayadeen reported on Monday that 40 explosions were heard in different Zionist settlements and military bases,

The Lebanese media stressed that Hezbollah targeted areas in Nahariyya and Western Galilee with over 30 rockets with high-explosive capability.

The Zionist media reported that Hezbollah attacks prompted evacuation orders to the residents of the mentioned areas.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has not remained silent in the face of the Israeli aggression. The resistance movement has time and again said that its operations are in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

