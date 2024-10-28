  1. Politics
Russian army ranked world’s strongest by US Magazine

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Last year, Global Firepower’s Military Strength Ranking put the Russian army on the second spot after the US military.

Russia has the strongest military in the world, a US News and World Report magazine ranking has shown.

"Various attributes and nations were presented in a survey of nearly 17,000 people from across the globe," conducted from March 22 to May 23, 2024, according to the news outlet.

The US army has a second-place spot on the ranking, with the Israeli military coming on its heels.

The top-ten list of the world’s strongest armies also includes China, South Korea, Iran, the UK, Ukraine, Germany, and Turkiye.

