Zionists evilness should neither be magnified nor belittled

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the families of the security defender martyrs on Sunday morning.

Referring to the Israel regime's Saturday attack on Iran's soil, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized, "The evilness of the Zionist regime should neither be magnified nor belittled."

The calculation error of the Zionist regime must be messed up, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that they (Zionists) should understand the strength, will and initiative of the Iranian nation and youth.

Regarding security, maintaining society's psychological security is very important, the Leader continued.

