Iran to respond in kind to any Israeli attack

Pezeshkian made the remarks while speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the Hamas office in Tehran.

"Governments and powers that claim [to be defendants of] human rights and democracy are themselves violators of these rights, he said, criticizing the West's support for a regime that displaces people from their homes and prevents them from returning to their lands.

"The US and European countries defend these crimes by arming Israel. Where are the awakened consciences that claim to defend the rights of women, children, and humans?" he stressed.

"Only by establishing justice and human rights for all, this war can be ended," the Iranian president further stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran would respond in kind in case of any attack by the Zionist regime against the country.

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on October 1, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

Iranian Defense Minister says that the target of Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel was an intelligence headquarters and 3 of the Tel Aviv regime's military bases.

“Operation True Promise II was carried out with more than 90% success and was fully in line with international law,” he said.

No civilian sites were among Iran's targets, he stressed.

Iranian officials have strongly warned the Zionists about responding to Iran's operation, saying that the country would target the infrastructures in occupied Palestine in that case.

