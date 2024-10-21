Putin comments on West Asia situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met with his visiting counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, described the situation in West Asia as very complicated and suggested that they discuss it.

"Of course, we will speak about the situation in the Middle East. The situation is very difficult," he said, TASS reported.

The UAE president, in turn, said that he is ready to discuss the situation in the West Asi region.

"There are many topics and issue we will discuss today. For instance, the situation in the Middle East. I hope we will discuss it in more detail today," he said.

MNA/