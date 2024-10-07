  1. World
Oct 7, 2024, 9:44 PM

Israeli regime military confirms Sinwar is alive

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) -Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is alive and has renewed contact with Qatari mediators, Israeli media reported on Monday

A senior Israeli official has told Walla news that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has renewed his contact with Qatar, after going off the grid for weeks, which had given rise to speculation that he might have been killed, said Time of Israel.

