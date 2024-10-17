Gen. Salami warns Zionists not to rely on THAAD

General Salami made the remarks while attending a massive funeral for General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was martyred in Beirut by Zionist Israeli regime in Isfahan on Thursday.

"Don't trust THAAD; You can't massacre but stay safe. We know your weaknesses" the commander-in-chief of the IRGC told the Zionists.

The United States announced last Sunday that it would send its THAAD system to Israel with soldiers to operate it in its latest round of military assistance to the Israeli regime.

The media reported that the arrival of a THAAD system and US troops comes after Israel's Arrow antiballistic missile batteries underperformed during Iran's Oct. 1 barrage of more than 180 ballistic missiles.

According to the Iranian officials, 90% of the missiles hit their military targets in occupied lands.

General Salami added that "If you attack any of our targets, whether in the region or in Iran, we will again hit you painfully."

"We do not shy away from hitting Israel," he added.

He considered the prior missile attack on the Zionist regime as just a warning and beginning with the least amount of force.

MNA