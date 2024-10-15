3 hospitalized after chemical explosion at Sydney university

Fire and Rescue New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency crews were called to the University of Sydney Sports Aquatic Center in the inner-city suburb of Darlington at around 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday after receiving reports of a person suffering from chemical burns.

Three people -- one university staff member and two bystanders -- were impacted by a chemical reaction that occurred when acid-based chemicals were being moved for disposal, Xinhua reported.

"There was a chemical reaction between two products on the site," NSW Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry told reporters.

"Everyone is stable and ok," he said.

Firefighters set up an exclusion zone around the site and called for a specialist HAZMAT crew to assist with the incident.

The area was secured and analyzed before being decontaminated and declared safe.

MNA/