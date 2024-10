"In the course of an operation, our combatants struck a Merkava tank of the enemy with a guided missile," Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel. "The missile hit the armored vehicle, causing casualties among its crew."

The incident occurred near the border village of Al-Quzah, TASS reported.

According to Hezbollah’s statement, the Resistance group's units repelled several Israeli attacks during the day.

MNA/