France to transfer up to 20 Mirage 2000 jets to Ukraine

While the exact number of aircraft remains confidential, sources cited by Avionslegendaires.net indicate that Ukraine will receive between twelve and twenty of these advanced fighter jets, Euromaidan Press reported.

The Mirage 2000-5F aircraft are currently undergoing modifications to enhance their capabilities. According to the report, the fighters are being upgraded from their original air policing role to become multi-role combat aircraft. A key enhancement includes the ability to carry and launch SCALP-EG cruise missiles, a weapon system already in use by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Lecornu stated that the delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, between 1 January and 30 March. In preparation for the transfer, French teams are conducting operational conversion training for Ukrainian pilots and providing advanced training for mechanics and armorers.

SD/