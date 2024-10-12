Russia destroys, intercepts 47 Ukrainian UAVs overnight

"Overnight, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using UAVs against targets on the territory of Russia," the ministry said.

"The operational air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 47 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs. 17 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 16 - over the waters of the Azov Sea, 12 - over the territory of the Kursk region, and two - over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry added, TASS reported.

It was reported earlier that eleven people were wounded and one was killed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia’s Belgorod region on Friday, according to the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

