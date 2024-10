Mousa Farhang wrote on his X account that he visited the Jamaran destroyer docked at Sultan Qaboos port.

He also met and held talks with Iran army commanders who were crew of the destroyer.

Farhang also appreciated the efforts of the ship's staff who were away from home and their country for months.

The Jamaran destroyer, the lead ship of the Iranian Moudge-class frigate, is a formidable vessel with a wealth of advanced military technology.

