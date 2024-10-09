  1. World
Israeli strike in northern Gaza kills nine-member family

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) –  All nine members of a family have been martyred in an Israeli strike targeting their apartment in the northern Gaza Strip, news media have reported.

The Israeli strike targeted the family’s apartment in the Shejaia neighborhood in northern Gaza, WAFA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing medics from the Palestinian Red Crescent.

In a related development, Israeli fighter jets launched an attack against the Bureij refugee camp on Wednesday, killing four civilians.

Dozens of the civilians have been wounded and taken to the hospital, Palestinian media reported. 

Nearly 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza since last October, when the Israeli regime launched a genocidal war against the coastal territory. More than 97,000 people have also been injured.

