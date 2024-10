A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook Iran's Qazvin province on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake occurred in the Danesfahan city around 06:11 a.m. local time at a depth of 12 km, according to the Iranian Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 49.75 degrees longitude and 35.56 degrees latitude.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties or damages.

MP/