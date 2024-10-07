Al-Aqsa storm returned Zionist regime to 70 yrs ago

At the same time as the start of the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa storm operation, KHAMENEI.IR published a sentence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's statement on his X account.

"Al-Aqsa storm operation returned the Zionist regime to 70 years ago," the Leader's account wrote in Hebrew.

The epic Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, which was conducted against Zionists on October 7, 2023, shattered Israel’s delusion of grandeur and raised the question if the regime would ever be able to stand on its own feet again.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping entity last October.

On the anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, aka Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Gaza has witnessed one of the biggest genocides in human history with over 42,000 martyrs and over 95,000 injured, 70% of whom are women and children.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced that around 42,000 civilians have been martyred in occupied Palestine since last October when the Israeli regime launched an ongoing genocidal war on the enclave.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, about 97,000 others have been also wounded in the war.

The Zionist regime committed this genocide with the definite participation of the United States, and according to American and Israeli officials, its continuation for a year was possible only with the support of the United States.

The passing of financial aid packages in US Congress in support of the Zionist regime, military aid packages that include smart bombs and defense systems, deployment of American warships near the occupied territories, vetoing of ceasefire plans in international forums, different trips of senior American officials to Tel Aviv, the presence of US officers and forces in Israel, and the crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests across the United States are only a portion of the US’s one-year dark record in complicity with the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

MNA