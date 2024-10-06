Iran Parl. holds closed session on regional developments

In this meeting, the representatives of the Iranian Parliament discussed and exchanged opinions about the latest developments in the region.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Republic launched hundreds of missiles towards the Israeli entity’s military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Secretary General of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, the Deputy Commander for Operations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

In Tehran, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appeared in front of tens of thousands of Iranians on Friday to lead the Friday prayers. He delivered two sermons, one in Persian and one in Arabic, addressing the situation in the region, as well as Iran’s Tuesday operation against the regime, which followed a series of Israeli terrorist attacks that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in July, and Hezbollah’s Nasrallah in late September.

