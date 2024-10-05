UN Sec Gen to participate in BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan

"Russia has sent an invitation to the UN secretary-general to take part in the expanded session of the BRICS summit. In accordance with the current practice, announcements of his participation in international events are made by his spokesperson at the UN headquarters," Vladimir Kuznetsov told reporters during the opening ceremony of the Kazan Dialogues project, TASS reported.

According to Kuznetsov, the UN expects that important agreements will be reached at the summit and that it will "give the necessary forward momentum to ensure that the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, all 17 goals, are implemented and make life on the planet more prosperous and safe."

Russia took over the one-year rotating BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024. It includes more than 200 events on a wide range of issues. The main highlight of the Russian presidency will be the BRICS summit set to be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

