Iran peace-seeking but ready for any scenario

The IRGC issued two statements within a few hours, the first acknowledging reports of missile strikes against the Israeli regime and the second announcing that three military bases near Tel Aviv had been targeted.

This is the second time Iran has launched missiles at the occupied territories from its soil. During Operation True Promise in mid-April, Tehran hit a number of military targets after the regime struck Iran’s embassy in Damascus. Its Tuesday attack has been dubbed Operation True Promise II.

During its first attack against Israel, the IRGC used about 300 of its older technology drones and a handful of ballistic missiles. Reports show the second operation featured a higher level of technological sophistication and deployed a wider array of weapons. Iran deployed hypersonic missiles for the first time since it announced it has them, according to IRIB news as well as statements from the Israeli military.

90% of missiles hit targets

“Despite the targeted region receiving protection from a number of highly sophisticated defense systems, about 90% of our fired missiles successfully hit their targets, rendering the Zionists horrified of Iran’s intelligence and operational capabilities,” IRGC stated.

Videos Israeli settlers shared online show several missiles landing inside the occupied territories. Israeli officials proceeded to ban the distribution of footage capturing the aftermath of the attacks shortly after Iran’s operation ended.

Reactions

In a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran had practiced its “legitimate right” and responded to Israel’s aggression in line with international law. “Netanyahu must know that Iran is not looking to enter wars, but it firmly stands against any threats. This was only a small part of our capabilities. Do not quarrel with Iran.”

Iran fires dozens of missiles at Israel to avenge Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and NilforooshanIran’s mission to the UN made similar remarks, adding that a “subsequent and crushing response will ensue” if Israel commits more acts of violence.

Iranian citizens took to the streets across the country to celebrate the operation. In Tehran’s Palestine square, people chanted “Thank you”, showing appreciation to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as well as military officials of the country. This joy could be felt across the Muslim world, with citizens in Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Gaza also chanting slogans and thanking Iran.

Resistance groups including Hamas, Ansarullah, Hezbollah, and Iraq’s popular forces all issued statements praising Iran for the successful execution of Operation True Promise II.

In Israel, reports show that high-ranking officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered underground shelters minutes after the attacks began. The Israeli military’s spokesperson said the U.S. helped down the Iranian weapons, not commenting on how many of the projectiles they managed to intercept. Last time Iran struck, Tel Aviv and Washington were quick to claim that “90%” of the Iranian missiles and drones had been downed.

Following the missile strikes, U.S. President Joe Biden abruptly changed his schedule and joined his vice president in the Situation Room to assess the circumstances. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan later said in a press conference that Washington had joined Israeli air defense units in firing at Iranian missiles. He claimed Iran’s attack “appears to have been defeated”.

Sullivan added that Washington is in discussions with Israel regarding its possible response, but the regime announced after Operation True Promise that it will soon begin heavy attack across West Asia.

First Published in Tehran Times