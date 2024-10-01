Pezeshkian to meet Parl. Natl. Security Commission members

The Spokesman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Tuesday said that President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are scheduled to attend the commission's session on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian and Araghchi would present the Iranian lawmakers with a report of their visit to New York.

The members of the national security and foreign policy commission of the parliament will have a meeting with the president later on Tuesday at the venue of the presidential office.

