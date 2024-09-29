Nepal floods, landslides death toll tops 100

Police on Sunday morning warned the death toll was likely to rise further as reports come in from villages across the Himalayan nation.

Rescue workers recovered 14 bodies overnight from two buses headed to Kathmandu that were buried in a landslide on a highway near the capital city, Al Jazeera reported.

More than 3,000 security personnel were deployed to assist rescue efforts with helicopters and motorboats on Saturday as parts of the country, including the capital, Kathmandu, have been inundated.

At least 34 people were killed in Kathmandu, which remained cut off on Sunday as the main highways out of the city were blocked by landslides.

Monsoon rains from June to September bring widespread death and destruction every year in the Himalayan nation and across South Asia, but the number of fatal floods and landslides has risen in recent years.

Experts say climate change has worsened the frequency and intensity of the rain in Nepal.

This year, more than 170 people have been killed in rain-related disasters.

