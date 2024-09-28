9 killed in floods and landslides across Nepal

Central Police Spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki informed that seven people were injured and seven people were missing due to floods and other disasters.

Landslides have destroyed houses in districts including Panchthar, Dhankuta, Kavrepalanchok and Lalitpur.

The Armed Police has confirmed that two people died in Dhankuta, two in Panchthar, three in Kavre, one in Jhapa and one in Lalitpur due to floods and landslides.

However, the National Investigation Department has said that five people have died in Kavre. Full details of the damage are yet to come.

The search for those missing in the flood is going on.

According to him, around 400 citizens were displaced due to the latest disaster and the displaced have been transferred to safe places.

According to police spokesperson Karki, more than 150 places have been affected by floods and other disasters.

Almost all highways and main roads are blocked in 28 places.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Karki said that all agencies are coordinating to open the blocked road.

Roads along the corridor of manor rivers in Kathmandu have been mostly closed due to the rise in the water level in rivers such as Bagmati, Bishnumati and Hanumante in Kathmandu.

Spokesman Karki informed that the police have alerted the river corridor and all the areas where flooding is possible.

“Teams of Nepal Police have been deployed all over the country. All the attention of the police is focused on minimizing the loss of life and property caused by the recent disaster,” he said.

