Nepal death toll climbs to 217 after heavy floods, landslide

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – The death toll from rain-induced floods and landslips across Nepal crossed 215-mark on Tuesday, October 1, while the number of those gone missing stands at 28, officials said.

The disaster, which began on Thursday September 26, 2024, continued to cause widespread destruction in multiple provinces until Sunday September 29, 2024, leaving thousands displaced. Large swathes of eastern and central Nepal have been inundated since Friday September 27, 2024.

However, the weather improved from Sunday September 29 in Kathmandu providing some relief to the disaster-affected people, The Hindu reported. 

The death toll in the flood and landslip triggered by three days of continuous rain in Kathmandu and various parts of Nepal has reached 217 as of Tuesday October 1 morning. So far, 28 people have been missing and 143 sustained injuries due to the natural disaster-related incidents, according to Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari.

