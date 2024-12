Flood victims numbering 134,524 are being housed in 613 flood relief centers at 11 a.m. local time, Xinhua reported, citing the Malaysian Social Welfare Department.

The worst-hit states are Kelantan and Terengganu, both located on the country's east coast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the government has allocated additional funds for post-flood follow-up measures, which are expected to begin in the middle of this month.

AMK/PR