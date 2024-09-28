Israeli crimes will lead to tension in entire region

Issuing a statement, Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry condemned the brutal war of the Zionist regime against the nations of the region in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria and said yesterday, the regime launched a new crime against humanity and targeted a residential area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which led to the destruction of several buildings.

The insistence of this terrorist regime in bloodshed and committing all kinds of war crimes against humanity causes the whole region to be drawn into a dangerous tension, it added.

Syria's Foreign Ministry also condemned the silence of the international community regarding these unprecedented crimes and once again emphasized the right of the nations of the region to defend themselves against these terrorist aggressions.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving, according to initial reports, at least 2 people killed and 76 others injured.

