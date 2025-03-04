China building a massive nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

Analysts, after reviewing images provided by Maxar Technologies, noted that this new ship will feature a design unlike any currently in China’s fleet, potentially signalling a major shift in the balance of naval power.

According to the report, the China currently operates three aircraft carriers, with the latest addition being the Fujian, a Type 003 supercarrier. The Fujian has three electromagnetic catapults designed to launch jets, but analysts believe that the new images from Dalian indicate that China is taking its carrier capabilities to the next level.

Michael Duitsman, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, told NBC News that the satellite images suggest that China is preparing for a fourth-generation carrier, likely the Type 004, with four catapults instead of the usual three.

The introduction of four catapults would allow China to launch more jets at once, matching the capacity of the largest American carriers, like the USS Gerald R. Ford.

To accommodate this increased number of catapults, the ship would need to be significantly larger than the Fujian, requiring a nuclear-powered reactor for propulsion to match the size and capabilities of US supercarriers, noted the report by the news division of NBC.

MNA/