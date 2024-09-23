America uses the leverage of imposing extensive sanctions against its enemies to maintain its dominance and influence, which is rapidly decreasing, Bloomberg news site wrote in a report but said these sanctions have their counter-effect since they are bringing Tehran, Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang closer gradually.

The report cited Martin Kimani, the former ambassador of Kenya to the United Nations as saying that the dominance and unilateral influence of America in the world is rapidly decreasing and the reason is emerging powers in the world arena that do not tolerate unilateralism and rather looking for multilateralism in the global space.

Earlier, the Washington Post published a similar analysis in an article referring to Russia's efforts to deepen relations with non-Western bloc “to challenge America's dominance over the international system”.

Based on documents obtained from the Kremlin Palace and interviews with Russian officials and business elites, Moscow is confident that deepening economic and diplomatic relations with China and allied countries in the southern hemisphere will make it possible to challenge the international financial system dominated by the US and the West, said the article.

Apart from mentioning about Russia’s success in preventing Western-backed counter-offensives by Ukraine, the author underlined that Moscow’s increasing trade with China, cooperation with Iran, the expansion of diplomatic relations in the Arab world, and the development of the group of emerging economies known as BRICS, are signs of their efforts to weaken the power of the West.

MNA/PR