Palestinians in Gaza have one meal every other day

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Thursday on average, Palestinian people in the blockaded territory have one meal every other day.

According to UNRWA, around 83 percent of required food aid is being blocked from reaching two million displaced Palestinians amid Israel’s brutal onslaught.

UNRWA also warned that the delivery of critical humanitarian supplies will be further complicated in winter due to damaged roads and war-ravaged infrastructure in Gaza.

Palestinian officials say 36 children have died of malnutrition since the Israeli genocide started, while the lives of 3,500 children are at risk due to the regime's systematic starvation policy.

Earlier, UNRWA said, "Sanitary conditions in #Gaza are worsening by the day. Insects and rodents can spread diseases, threatening people's health and well-being."

A recent analysis found that Israel's complete siege of the Gaza Strip is blocking the overwhelming majority of food assistance to the Palestinian territory.

The analysis by 15 international aid organizations, which was published on Monday, said that a record-low average of 69 aid trucks per day entered Gaza in August 2024, compared with an already insufficient 500 per working day last year.

“83% of required food aid does not make it into Gaza, up from 34% in 2023,” said the aid groups -- which include CARE International, Save the Children, ActionAid, Oxfam, and Islamic Relief.

MA/Press TV